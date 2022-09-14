New CEO for Kerala IT parks

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 14, 2022 20:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Snehil Kumar Singh, Director, Kerala State IT Mission and Deputy Secretary, Electronics and Information Technology Department, has been given the additional charge of Chief Executive Officer, IT Parks. The State government issued an order regarding the appointment on Wednesday.

John M. Thomas, the current CEO, had earlier requested that he be relieved from the post citing personal reasons. He will be relieved on Friday.

Mr. Snehil Kumar Singh has been appointed as part of interim arrangement. The government has been considering plans for reverting to the earlier arrangement of having separate CEOs for the three IT parks, instead of a common CEO.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The change comes at a time when the State government is making a major push in the sector, with an aim to double IT exports in the next five years and generate at least two lakh new job opportunities.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

On the anvil are plans for further development of the Technopark, Infopark and Cyber Park as well as development of IT corridors parallel to the National Highway 66, beginning from the existing IT parks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app