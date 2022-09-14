New CEO for Kerala IT parks

Snehil Kumar Singh, Director, Kerala State IT Mission and Deputy Secretary, Electronics and Information Technology Department, has been given the additional charge of Chief Executive Officer, IT Parks. The State government issued an order regarding the appointment on Wednesday.

John M. Thomas, the current CEO, had earlier requested that he be relieved from the post citing personal reasons. He will be relieved on Friday.

Mr. Snehil Kumar Singh has been appointed as part of interim arrangement. The government has been considering plans for reverting to the earlier arrangement of having separate CEOs for the three IT parks, instead of a common CEO.

The change comes at a time when the State government is making a major push in the sector, with an aim to double IT exports in the next five years and generate at least two lakh new job opportunities.

On the anvil are plans for further development of the Technopark, Infopark and Cyber Park as well as development of IT corridors parallel to the National Highway 66, beginning from the existing IT parks.