ADVERTISEMENT

New centre of excellence launched at Cusat

Published - September 12, 2024 12:27 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Mechanical Engineering at the School of Engineering at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) launched the Daikin Excellence Centre on its Thrikkakara campus on Wednesday.

The varsity and the company had signed a memorandum of understanding as part of the partnership. The centre will provide space for students and staff to receive training in the operation of air conditioning systems. Internship and workshops will be offered to the students.

The new centre of excellence has been set up at the thermal lab at the School of Engineering, according to a communication. Kanwaljeet Jawa, chairman and managing director, Daikin Air Conditioning India (P) Ltd., and Dr. P.G. Sankaran, Vice-Chancellor, were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US