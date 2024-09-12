GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New centre of excellence launched at Cusat

Published - September 12, 2024 12:27 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Mechanical Engineering at the School of Engineering at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) launched the Daikin Excellence Centre on its Thrikkakara campus on Wednesday.

The varsity and the company had signed a memorandum of understanding as part of the partnership. The centre will provide space for students and staff to receive training in the operation of air conditioning systems. Internship and workshops will be offered to the students.

The new centre of excellence has been set up at the thermal lab at the School of Engineering, according to a communication. Kanwaljeet Jawa, chairman and managing director, Daikin Air Conditioning India (P) Ltd., and Dr. P.G. Sankaran, Vice-Chancellor, were present.

