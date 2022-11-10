New CBI team to reinvestigate Walayar case

A new team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will inquire into the deaths of the Walayar minor sisters. The new team will be headed by V.S. Uma, an officer of DySP rank in CBI, Kochi unit.

The court in charge of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cases here directed the CBI to complete the reinvestigation within three months.

The court had rejected a CBI report submitted earlier as it did not contain any new information other than the findings of the police investigation done earlier.

The CBI too had reached the conclusion that the sisters had committed suicide.

On January 13, 2017, the 13-year-old girl was found hanging in her house at Attappallam near Walayar. On March 4, her nine-year-old younger sister was found hanging from the same roof in the house, raising suspicions of a murder.

The postmortem report of the girls had found that they had been sexually abused.

The POCSO court in its judgment, however, exonerated five of the accused as the prosecution failed to prove them guilty of rape or murder. The judgment evoked sharp criticism from across the country against the police and the prosecution.

The High Court ordered a CBI investigation following appeals by the victims’ mother. A CBI team reinvestigated the case and submitted its report to the POCSO court. The court, however, rejected the report saying that it was a repetition of the police story. The new CBI team headed by Ms. Uma will investigate the deaths of the girls once again.