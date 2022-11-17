New CBI team begins fresh probe into Walayar siblings’ death

November 17, 2022 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - PALAKKAD

A new Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team has started a fresh inquiry into the sensational Walayar case involving the deaths of two minor sisters. V.S. Uma, DySP from CBI’s Kochi unit, is leading the team.

They reached Attappallam and took the statements of the girls’ mother. They also examined the shed in which both the sisters were found hanging on different dates in 2017.

The new team is expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the case, especially in the wake of the rejection of the first CBI team’s report by the POCSO court here.

The court had, on August 10, rejected the investigation report submitted by the CBI special crime cell officer from Thiruvananthapuram. The court found that the report was a replica of the findings made by the State police.

Both the State police and the CBI, in their respective investigations, had reached the conclusion that the girls had committed suicide by hanging.

When the 13-year-old girl was found hanging in the shed on January 13, 2017, her nine-year-old sister was found dead in the same manner on March 4, 2017.

The deaths raised suspicions, and it was found in the postmortem that they had been sexually abused. However, the police failed to find any scientific evidence to prove that it was a murder.

The POCSO court here set free five of the accused following failure of the prosecution in securing conviction for them. However, the exoneration of the accused sparked a hue and cry, leading to widespread protests against the verdict.

The High Court ordered a reinvestigation into the case, and later handed over the case to the CBI. The first CBI team endorsed the police claim, but the court rejected its report and asked a fresh investigation by a new team.