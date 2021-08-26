New cases stay above 30,000 in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram

26 August 2021 20:44 IST

Slight dip in TPR at 18.03%; 18,997 persons recover

The post-Onam surge in COVID-19 continues in Kerala, with the State logging 30,077 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, when 1,66,397 samples were tested in 24 hours. The TPR, which had touched 19.03% on Wednesday, dropped marginally to 18.03% on Thursday, at almost the same level of testing. The State’s active case pool has risen to 1,81,209 patients. The number of patients reported to have recovered on the day was 18,997.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 20,134 with the State adding 162 recent deaths to the official list on Thursday. Current ICU occupancy of COVID-19 patients in both public and private hospitals in the State rose sharply from 2,047 to 2,131 on Thursday, while the number of those patients requiring ventilator support dropped from 790 to 757.

On Thursday, the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID rose significantly from 2,078 on Tuesday to 2,890. Total hospitalisation figures of those with moderate or severe COVID has also risen slightly, from 26,582 on Wednesday to 27,425 on Thursday. The cumulative case burden of the State now stands at 39,13,506 cases.

Most in Ernakulam

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 3,872 cases, Kozhikode 3,461, Thrissur 3,157, Malappuram 2,985, Kollam 2,619, Palakkad 2,261, Thiruvananthapuram 1,996, Kottayam 1,992, Kannur 1,939, Alappuzha 1,741, Pathanamthitta 1,380, Wayanad 1,161, Idukki 900, and Kasaragod 613 cases.