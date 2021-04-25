New cases skyrocket to 2,666 in Kottayam

Alappuzha 1,302 cases, Kollam 1,209 and Pathanamthitta 871

The number of COVID-19 cases continued to skyrocket in Kottayam, which reported 2,666 fresh cases on Sunday at a test positivity rate of 28.88 %.

Of the fresh cases, 2,640 persons contracted the disease through local transmission. With 538 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 17,768 active cases while 40,929 people are under surveillance.

With 384 cases, Kottayam municipality reported the highest number of cases, followed by Pambady with 128 cases.

District Collector M.Anjana on Sunday declared Kaavumbhagam in Kallara and Indiragandhi Lakshamveedu colonies as limited clusters.

Alappuzha

The district reported 1,302 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Of the fresh cases, 1,301 people contracted the disease through local contact, while the source of infection of one person remains unidentified.

Meanwhile, 675 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district tested negative. The active COVID-19 caseload in the district stands at 10,685.

Kollam

As the district’s single day spike crossed 1,000 for the third consecutive day on Sunday, the Health Department has strengthened field testing in areas that reported highest number of fresh cases.

District Collector B.Abdul Nasar has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Kulasekharapuram panchayat considering the surge in positive cases.

While a total of 1,209 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday, the number of recoveries is 674. At the same time there is no sharp spike in the test positivity rate after the initial jump, says Health officials.

The TPR was 4% on April first week and towards the fourth week it had touched 14%.

“Then it came down to 11% and Kollam has the lowest TPR in Kerala. The Department will be opening more treatment centres in the coming days and we are also continuing with intensive contact tracing and testing,” said an official. Among the new patients are 1,196 contact cases, five NRIs, six persons from other States and two health workers.

Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, 871 people tested positive during the day and of this, 812 contracted the virus through local transmission. The contact source of 14 people were yet to be ascertained.

With 51 cases, Thiruvalla reported the highest number of cases, followed by Mallappally with 49 cases. The district also reported four COVID-related deaths during the day.

Meanwhile, District Collector Narasimhugari Tej Lohit Reddy has declared curfew in Kunnamthanam, Vechoochira and Pallickal panchayts, which reported a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Pathanamthitta police on Sunday arrested 91 people for violation of COVID-19 protocol

(With contributions from bureaus in Kollam and Pathanamthitta)