New COVID-19 cases rising in Kerala

13,772 newly infected, TPR at 10.83%

Even as the epidemic curve of the State remained on a plateau, new COVID-19 cases continued to show a rising trend with Kerala reporting 13,772 new cases on Thursday when 1,27,152 samples were tested in 24 hours.

The test positivity rate continues to remain between 10% and 11% and registered 10.83% on Thursday.

New cases have been rising in all districts north of Ernakulam and seven districts now have 1,000-1,800 new cases a day.

Active pool goes up

The new cases are pushing up the State’s active case pool, which had been remaining stagnant around one lakh cases. On Thursday, the active case pool had 1,10,136 patients, with 11,414 persons reported to have recovered on the day.

142 deaths

Cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 14,250 when 142 recent deaths were added to the official list on Thursday.

Hospitalisations are also rising steadily. On Thursday, the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 rose sharply to 2,534, taking the total number of patients who are being treated for moderate or severe COVID currently in hospitals to 24,509. Total ICU admissions of critically ill COVID-19 patients was 2,058 on the day, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support was 775.

The cumulative case burden stands at 30,25,466 cases.

District-wise

Among districts, Malappuram reported the highest number of new cases with 1,981, Kozhikode 1,708, Thrissur 1,403, Ernakulam 1,323, Kollam 1,151, Palakkad 1,130, Thiruvananthapuram 1,060, Kannur 897, Alappuzha 660, Kasaragod 660, Kottayam 628, Wayanad 459, Pathanamthitta 434 and Idukki 278 cases.