New cases in Kerala stay steady, testing drops

Telangana, too, cuts testing by about 5,000; A.P. reports 7,738 new infections and 57 deaths; 8,191 new cases in Karnataka

COVID-19 tests dropped to around 55,000 a day in Telangana. Between August 25 and September 11, around 60,000 tests were undertaken daily, barring Sundays. The fall was observed since September 12.

On Saturday, 53,811 people were tested and 2,137 cases were detected. Eight patients died on Saturday, the lowest toll this month.

The new cases included 322 from Greater Hyderabad, 182 from Rangareddy, 146 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 132 from Karimnagar, 124 from Nalgonda, 109 from Siddipet, and 90 from Warangal Urban. Of the total cases, 30,573 were active.

Fresh mortality in Karnataka stood at 101 deaths on Sunday. Of the total 8,023 deaths so far, the majority – 2,657 – were reported in Bengaluru Urban. Meanwhile, 8,191 new cases were reported on Sunday.

An official health bulletin said total active cases stood at 98,043, and 811 patients were in intensive care. A total of 60,477 tests were conducted on Sunday, of which 26,731 were rapid antigen tests.

Kerala on Sunday added 4,696 new cases, even with a drop in samples tested to 41,630, a dip of over 5,000 compared to the past two days. The test positivity rate rose to 11.2% in comparison to the previous day’s 9.7%.

Of the active cases, 329 persons were critically ill and in ICUs with 84 on ventilator support.

The State’s death toll was rising, with another 16 deaths added to the official list (provisional) by the Health Department. The official toll was 535. The 16 deaths had occurred between August 28 and September 17. Five were reported from Kottayam, three from Malappuram, two each from Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram and one each from Kasaragod, Kollam, Ernakulam and Palakkad. Also, 96% of the incidence was due to local infections. Thiruvananthapuram had 892 new cases, Ernakulam 537 cases, Kozhikode 536, Malappuram 483, Kollam 330, Thrissur 322, Palakkad 289, Kottayam 274, Kannur 242, Alappuzha 219, Kasaragod 208, Pathanamthitta 190, Wayanad 97, and Idukki 77 cases.

There were 7,738 new infections and 57 deaths in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, an official bulletin said. Of the State total, 78,836 cases were active. The testing done in 24 hours stood at 70,455, and daily positivity rate at 10.98%.

The tests per million ratio came to 95,582 and the confirmed cases per million ratio to 11,714. East and West Godavari districts reported over 1,000 cases again at 1,260 and 1,005 respectively. Krishna district with the highest death rate reported eight new deaths, the maximum.

(With inputs from Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada bureaus)