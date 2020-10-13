New cases drop to 629 in capital

415 get disease through local transmission, 76 health workers test positive

The district’s COVID-19 caseload rose by 629 cases on Monday, even as the death toll crossed the 300-mark with six more recent deaths being attributed to the disease.

The tally now stands at 305. The deceased included a 45-year-old man from Thiruvananthapuram city; a 40-year-old woman from Kalliyoor; a 48-year-old man from Poovar; a 65-year-old woman from Thattathumala; an 89-year-old man from Manacaud and 58-year-old hailing from Thiruchendur, Tamil Nadu.

While Monday's caseload was lower compared to Saturday and Sunday, the number of cases in the vulnerable age groups remained high.

Local transmission accounted for 415 cases, but the source of infection was not immediately known in 117 cases.

Seventy-six persons who tested positive were in home quarantine, 14 people had arrived from abroad and one person from another State, health officials said.

Monday's list included 290 women and 339 men. Children below the age of 15 accounted for 48 cases, while 118 people above the age of 60 also tested positive. The number of recoveries stood at 830.

As many as 76 health workers tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Monday. Five police personnel attached to the Palode station also were diagnosed with the disease.

As on Monday, 11,513 people are under treatment for COVID-19 in the district.

As many as 3,238 people were newly quarantined over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of people under surveillance to 31,842. As many as 415 people were hospitalised on Monday.

Meeting convened

Meanwhile, Minister for Co-operation Kadakampally Surendran convened a meeting at the district collectorate to assess the COVID-19 situation. The Minister directed officials to ensure strict enforcement of the COVID-19 protocols.

Shops and other commercial establishments should stringently follow the prevention measures.

Failure to comply would invite stern legal action, the Minister said. Prevention measures would be strengthened in the containment zones in the district.

While the activities related to COVID-19 prevention is progressing smoothly in the district, the public should pay more attention to the disease containment measures, he said.

District Collector Navjot Khosa, Rural SP B. Ashokan, DCP Divya Gopinath, District Medical Officer Dr. K. S. Shinu, Deputy Collector (Disaster Management) Anu. S. Nair and other officials attended.