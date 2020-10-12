New cases dip to 797 in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

12 October 2020 00:13 IST

633 get the disease through local transmission, 12 health workers infected

The district reported 797 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, even as the district administration declared more containment zones in the Corporation and panchayat areas in a bid to contain the spread of the disease.

The death toll in the district, meanwhile, inched closer to the 300-mark with two more recent deaths getting confirmed as due to the virus. The tally has risen to 299 with the deaths of a 68-year-old woman from Palkulangara and an 84-year-old man from Poojappura.

While local transmission accounted for 633 of the cases reported on Sunday, the source of infection remained vague in 150 cases. Two persons who tested positive on the day had arrived from other States, health officials said.

Sunday’s caseload included 335 women and 462 men. The number of children and senior citizens diagnosed with the disease over the past 24 hours was high as in the past several days. According to health officials, the list contains 79 children below the age of 15 and 119 persons aged above 60. Twelve more health workers also have tested positive in the district.

On a positive note, the recovery rate also was relatively high on Sunday. The number stood at 1,200.

As on Sunday, 11,720 persons are under treatment for COVID-19.

Over the past 24 hours alone, 2,576 persons were quarantined, taking the total number to 31,779.

Meanwhile, more containment zones have been declared in the Thiruvananthapuram corporation limits and in the grama panchayats in the district.

Containment zones

The following are the new containment zones in the Corporation limits: Kinavoor, Medical College area, Muttada, Chettivilakom, Kuravankonam, Nanthencode, Kunnukuzhi, Ayoorkonam region in Peroorkada, Kodunganoor, Harbour, Kannamoola, Thycaud, Karamana, Arannoor and PTP Nagar.

The following panchayat regions also have been declared containment zones: Puthuserry Madom and Eythukondakani in the Kollayil panchayat; Mavuvila and Nellivila in the Venganoor panchayat; Pulavangal in Thirupuram panchayat; Pothencode town in Pothencode panchayat; Puthukurichi north, Puthenthope north, Vilayilkulam and Cheramanthuruthu in Kadinamkulam panchayat; Koythoorkonam in Andoorkonam panchayat; Puruthipara, Parandodu and Meenankal in Aryanad panchayat; Njarakkatuvila in Karavaram panchayat; Moonumukku in Kanjiramkulam panchayat and Madanvila in Azhoor panchayat.

The following areas are no longer containment zones, District Collector Navjot Khosa said: Kadambattukonam in Navayikulam panchayat; Valiyavila, Plavila and Meenthangi in Pulimath panchayat; Edathara and Vavarambalam ward (Vavarambalam junction) in Pothencode panchayat; Chittiyookode in Malayinkeezhu panchayat; Pandiyode and Irumba in Aruvikkara panchayat; Pavathiyanvila and Neduvanvila in Parassala panchayat and Manjamkode in Aryancode panchayat.