New cases, caseload continue to dip in Kerala

19,894 newly diagnosed, TPR comes down to 15.97%

New COVID-19 cases and the active case pool continue to dip in Kerala, even as there has been no change in the graph of hospitalisations, ICU occupancy and deaths over the past several weeks.

The trend in hospitalisations and deaths is expected to remain the same for at least two to three weeks before it shows a decline.

On Sunday, Kerala reported 19,894 new cases, when 1,24,537 samples were tested in 24 hours. The test positivity rate (TPR), which had stabilised around 16% for the past three days, registered 15.97 % on the day.

The State’s active case pool showed a significant dip, from 2,33,034 patients on Saturday to 2,23,727 on Sunday. The number of recoveries reported on Sunday was 29,013.

186 deaths

The State added 186 recent deaths to the official list on Sunday, taking the cumulative COVID-19 fatalities to 8,641.

On Sunday, with 33,664 persons newly admitted to hospitals, the total number of patients who are being treated for moderate or severe COVID-19 in hospitals stands at 38,575. Total ICU admissions of critically ill COVID patients stands at 3,851, with 1,496 patients requiring ventilator support.

The active case pool is declining in all districts rapidly. In Thiruvananthapuram, it declined to 15,805. Yet with 38% of active cases in hospitals, the district has the highest number of hospitalisations with 6,070 patients undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

The cumulative case burden of the State stands at 25,14,279 cases.

District-wise

Among districts, Malappuram reported the highest number of new cases with 3,015, Thiruvananthapuram, 2,423, Thrissur 2,034, Ernakulam 1,977, Palakkad 1,970, Kollam 1,841, Alappuzha 1,530, Kozhikode 1,306, Kannur 991, Idukki 675, Kasaragod 532, Pathanamthitta 517 and Wayanad 249 cases.