Kerala

New case in Thrissur

40-year-old woman tests positive

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Thrissur district on Tuesday. The 40-year-old woman is undergoing treatment at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. There are now six persons undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in the district.

There are now 20,588 people under observation. Of them, 47 are in hospitals.

Screening test was done for drivers and other visitors at Sakthan Market on Tuesday. Fire and Rescue Services personnel and volunteers disinfected Viyyur Central Jail and KSEB station.

Two persons from the district had attended the religious gathering at Nizamuddin. However, both of them completed the quarantine period. They haven’t shown any symptoms of the disease so far, according to the District Collector.

A total of 18,455 food packets were distributed from community kitchens on Tuesday. Sufficient isolation wards and ventilator facilities had been arranged according to A,B,C plans prepared by the district administration, Chief whip K. Rajan said.

