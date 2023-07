July 01, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - KOCHI

Shaji Zachariah, an IRSE officer of the 1989 batch, has been posted as Chief Administrative Officer (Construction) of Southern Railway, Ernakulam. An alumnus of the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram (CET), and IIT-Madras, he had served as Chief Engineer of the construction wing where he was associated with track-doubling and allied works and as general manager of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation when the Kochi metro was being constructed.