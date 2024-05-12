GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New campus of Chinmaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth opens at Onakkur in Ernakulam district

May 12, 2024 06:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A new campus of Chinmaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth deemed-to-be university was inaugurated on Sunday at Onakkur in Ernakulam.

The institution was inaugurated by Swami Swaroopananda Saraswathi, global head of Chinmaya Mission and Chancellor of Chinmaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth. The function was attended by founding Chancellor of the varsity Swami Tejomayananda, Chinmaya Mission Kerala head Swami Vivikthananda Saraswathi, managing trustee of the varsity Appa Rao Mukkamala, Vice-Chancellor Ajay Kapoor, and Registrar in-charge T. Ashokan

Inaugurating the campus, Swami Swaroopananda said Swami Chinmayananda’s vision and dream had become a reality with the opening of the campus. The inauguration coincided with the birth anniversary of Adi Shankaracharya. In addition to academic pursuits, the institution aims to nurture students’ talents in various fields including arts and sports and provide them with ample opportunities for holistic development.

