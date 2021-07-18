New campaign for women’s safety from Kerala Police

Pink Protection Project aims at curbing dowry-related atrocities, cybercrime

The Pink Protection Project, the State police’s new initiative for women’s safety, will get under way on Monday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will flag off the vehicles given to the Pink Patrol teams in front of the Police Headquarters at 10.30 a.m. to launch the project. State Police Chief Anil Kant will participate.

The project is aimed at preventing dowry-related atrocities, cybercrime, and crimes against women in public places.

House visits

The existing Pink Police patrol mechanism will be strengthened. As the police often become aware of domestic violence only when they receive complaints, a Pink Janamaithri beat will be launched as part of which personnel will visit houses and collect information on domestic violence so as to prevent such crimes. Details will be collected from local body members, neighbours, and local people and handed over to station house officers (SHOs) for further action.

On Pink beat

Specially trained women police personnel on the Pink beat will be seen on KSRTC and private buses and in front of schools, colleges, and in other public places, and at bus-stops.

A Pink control room will start functioning in all 14 districts from Monday. A Pink shadow patrol team will be deployed in crowded areas to act against those harassing women. A bike patrol unit, solely comprising women officers, called Pink Romeo will also kick-start on Monday.

Popularising apps

Counselling offered at women’s cells will be made more effective with the support of voluntary organisations. Police officers will be trained to dispose of complaints related to atrocities against women. Popularising the use of the police’s mobile application Pol-App and Nirbhayam app for women’s safety is also part of the Pink Protection Project.