New bypass to make commuting between Haripad and Kottayam easier

October 12, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

With the Public Works department set to launch the construction of the Kottaravalavu-Karumadi bypass road, a long-pending demand of the people in the region is set to be fulfilled soon.

The bypass project was mooted by then Public Works Minister and Ambalappuzha MLA G. Sudhakaran during the tenure of the first Pinarayi Vijayan government. The government initially set aside ₹70 crore for the project in the 2018-19 Budget, but the work could not be started as the bidding process had to be cancelled several times after bidders quoted prices that were exceptionally higher than the government’s estimate. Later, the government increased the project cost to over ₹90 crore and the work was awarded to Uranlungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society.

Mr. Sudhakaran said that the Kottaravalavu-Karumadi bypass road and Naluchira bridge — the construction of the latter is nearing completion — would revolutionise traffic in the region. He complimented Ambalappuzha MLA H. Salam for working to materialise the bypass project.

The 7.81-km road beginning from Karumadi Kuttan Smrithi Mandapam on the Amabalappuzha-Thiruvalla State highway would pass through wards 5, 6 and 7 in Ambalappuzha South grama panchayat and wards 6 and 7 in Purakkad panchayat before reaching Thottappally Kottaravalavu junction on National Highway (NH) 66. The bypass road to be constructed parallel to NH 66 will make travel hassle-free between Haripad, Thrikkunnapuzha, Cheruthana, Purakkad and places in Kuttanad, Changanassery, Kottayam and so on.

Meanwhile, the office of Mr. Salam on Thursday clarified that the Kottaravalavu-Karumadi bypass road would be constructed at a cost of ₹90.5 crore sanctioned by the State government. A statement issued earlier by his office erroneously noted the project would be materialised utilising funds sanctioned under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. It is expected to be completed in 18 months. Once completed the road will have a width of over seven metres.

The work will be launched by Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas at a function to be held at Karumadi on October 14 at 3 p.m.