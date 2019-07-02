New bypass to become outing spot

Meandering along an unending network of verdant polders, the bypass road from Erayilkadavu to Manippuzha offers a spectacular view of the lush green paddy fields and the Kodoor river.

Soon, its roadside verges will be swarmed by colourful beds of vibrant blooms and evergreen fruit trees.

Taking a cue from the success of Naalumani Kattu, a locally owned wayside tourist destination along the Manarcaud-Ettumannur road in Kottayam, plans are afoot to turn this 2-km stretch into a model roadside attraction.

The location increasingly turning into a dump yard of the town’s refuse has prompted the concerned to take up this project.

It will be initiated in association with various residents associations, Kudumbashree units, the Public Works and Irrigation Departments and the Kerala State Electricity Board.

Indigenous plants

As part of it, the acacia trees on the wayside will be replaced with native varieties.

A garden, a kids’ play area and wayside eateries will also be set up.

“The plan is to transform this charming locale into a perfect spot for evening chill-out trips for families. Alongside the garden and trees, promenades will come up on both sides of the road and during the evenings, the road will turn into a default food-street offering a delectable blend of local delicacies,” said K. Anil Kumar, coordinator of the Meenachil-Meenathara-Kodoor River Linking initiative, the nodal agency implementing the project.

Participatory model

As evident from the Naalumani Kattu model, local ownership of the project would keep the people extremely committed towards keeping the area clean, added Mr. Anilkumar.

To begin with, the agency will implement the project in the first 200 m of the stretch from both the ends, which will then be expanded along the stretch in a phased manner.

The project will officially begin with a one-day workshop to be held in Kottayam on July 13.

The project is being initiated under the greenery project undertaken by the Green Kerala Mission, which envisages setting up green zones in vacant spaces.

An earlier project to beautify the locality by laying coir geo-textiles on both sides of the road did not yield desired results in the absence of proper monitoring.