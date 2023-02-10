ADVERTISEMENT

New buildings to come up at Pulayanarkotta Chest Diseases Hospital and Kuttiyadi taluk hospital

February 10, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Health department has received administrative sanction for a NABARD assistance of ₹47.93 crore for constructing new buildings for the Pulayanarkotta Chest Diseases Hospital and the taluk hospital at Kuttiyadi, Kozhikode.

Of the total aid, ₹7.19 crore will be the State’s contribution.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Chest Diseases Hospital, Pulayanarkotta, will be provided assistance of ₹28.50 crore while the Kuttyadi taluk hospital will be granted ₹19.43 crore.

The Chest Diseases Hospital, Pulayanarkotta, will get a new three-storeyed building, the cellar floor of which will house the diagnostics like the CT scan, X-ray, Ultra Sound Scan, laboratory, sleep lab, HIV clinic, minor procedure room, and pre- and post-operative rooms.

Kuttiyadi taluk hospital will have a renovated casualty wing and other facilities in a new building block.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US