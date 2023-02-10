New buildings to come up at Pulayanarkotta Chest Diseases Hospital and Kuttiyadi taluk hospital

February 10, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST

The Health department has received administrative sanction for a NABARD assistance of ₹47.93 crore for constructing new buildings for the Pulayanarkotta Chest Diseases Hospital and the taluk hospital at Kuttiyadi, Kozhikode.

Of the total aid, ₹7.19 crore will be the State’s contribution.

The Chest Diseases Hospital, Pulayanarkotta, will be provided assistance of ₹28.50 crore while the Kuttyadi taluk hospital will be granted ₹19.43 crore.

The Chest Diseases Hospital, Pulayanarkotta, will get a new three-storeyed building, the cellar floor of which will house the diagnostics like the CT scan, X-ray, Ultra Sound Scan, laboratory, sleep lab, HIV clinic, minor procedure room, and pre- and post-operative rooms.

Kuttiyadi taluk hospital will have a renovated casualty wing and other facilities in a new building block.