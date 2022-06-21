New building of Kasaragod sub-treasury inaugurated

June 21, 2022 01:27 IST

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal on Monday inaugurated the new building of the Kasaragod sub-treasury. He said the structure of the treasuries was changing and the State treasuries were being modernised to match modern banks.

The Minister said that Kasaragod was a fertile ground for skill parks and food parks. As Kasaragod was a district with more expatriates and traders, it was easier for the district to mobilise investments, he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MLAs N.A Nellikunnu and C.H. Kunjambu and senior officials were present at the function.