New building of Kasaragod sub-treasury inaugurated
Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal on Monday inaugurated the new building of the Kasaragod sub-treasury. He said the structure of the treasuries was changing and the State treasuries were being modernised to match modern banks.
The Minister said that Kasaragod was a fertile ground for skill parks and food parks. As Kasaragod was a district with more expatriates and traders, it was easier for the district to mobilise investments, he said.
MLAs N.A Nellikunnu and C.H. Kunjambu and senior officials were present at the function.
