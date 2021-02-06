New building of AMMA inaugurated

Kochi

06 February 2021 17:21 IST

Actor Mohanlal refuses to comment on farmers’ protest

Senior actor Mohanlal refused to comment on the farmers’ protest here on Saturday.

“I will comment about it later. This is not the occasion for making a response,” he said at the media interaction held after the inauguration of the new building of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) here on Saturday. The president of the association evaded the question on why only a few actors in the Malayalam film industry had come forward to respond on the issue.

The headquarters of the association has facilities for organising meetings and script reading sessions for the members. It was set up at a cost of nearly ₹10 crore.

Mr. Mohanlal, who inaugurated the facility along with actor Mammootty, said that the association will take the lead in making a movie similar to its earlier venture ‘Twenty 20’ to help the artistes, who had been reeling under the financial crisis induced by the pandemic.

Filmmakers Priyadarshan, and T.K Rajeev Kumar will direct the movie. Nearly 140 artistes would be able to act in the movie, which is a crime-thriller, he said. The story, screenplay and dialogues are by Mr. Rajeev Kumar. A contest will be open to the public to name the movie.