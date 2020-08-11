Kerala

New bridge on Mundakkai river

A meeting of people’s representatives and senior officials, chaired by Excise Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan, here on Monday decided to construct a new bridge across the Mudakkai river on a war footing.

The bridge constructed by British engineers a century ago was destroyed in a flash flood following a landslip in the area on August 7. The new bridge will be constructed in line with the pre-cast method, Mr. Ramakrishnan said.

The Public Works Department (PWD) said it suffered a loss of ₹7 crore in flood-related calamities, whereas local administrative bodies had a loss of ₹3.55 crore.

More than 4,000 people were shifted to 79 relief camps.

