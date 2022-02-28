New body to formulate people-friendly schemes for Malappuram

District Planning Officer to head the panel

A new body will be formed for preparation of people-friendly schemes by using funds of different government departments in Malappuram. The District Planning Officer will head the new panel.

The district-level panel was mooted by District Collector V.R. Premkumar at a meeting of the District Development Council (DDC) held here the other day. Mr. Premkumar asked officials to speed up their planning.

The Collector directed District Medical Officer R. Renuka to ensure the functionality of all ventilators at Government Medical College, Manjeri, and to appoint staff needed at the hospital.

The DMO was also asked to initiate discussions on implementing rationing system to appoint enough staff at Government Taluk Hospital, Tirurarangadi.

The Executive Engineer of the National Highway was asked to ensure safety measures in accident-prone areas, including fixing of reflectors on dividers.

The meeting also sought a report from the custodians of high-mast lamps erected at different places in the district on the status of their functioning.

Officials told the meeting that the renovation work of the tourist destination rest house at Kondotty would be completed by April.

Mr. Premkumar said he would initiate discussions with his counterpart in Palakkad, Mrunmai Joshi, to ensure uninterruptible supply of drinking water in Ponnani taluk.