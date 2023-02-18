New boards of studies at Calicut varsity may take up question bank proposal

February 18, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Kozhikode

The University of Calicut has reportedly handed over the job of preparing a question bank for exams of undergraduate and postgraduate courses to the new boards of studies to be constituted soon.

According to sources, the plan was conceived in 2019 when a new syllabus and regulations were introduced for undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Till then, teachers outside the university system were given the job of preparing question papers. The new regulations mandated the setting up of a question bank. Each question paper was supposed to have 10 different versions, from which questions would be chosen using an automated software.

The authorities hoped that the new system would put an end to the complaints related to entering of out-of-syllabus questions and the mismatch of question papers during exams. The job was given to teachers who are part of the university’s boards of studies on various subjects. There are over 150 boards and over a thousand teachers who are part of them. Those teachers reportedly dithered on the plan and later threw up their hands after a year. Later, teachers in affiliated colleges were asked to send questions, three each from their subjects to be included in the question papers. These teachers too did not cooperate with the university’s proposal. Only very few questions were provided.

Now, after four years after the plan was conceived, the authorities seemed to have given it a decent burial. Syndicate sources said that the new boards of studies could be constituted at the next Syndicate meeting, and a new syllabus too would be devised soon. These new boards would take a call on taking forward the question bank proposal, they added.