Samuel Mar Ireneus will assume charge as the new bishop of the Pathanamthitta diocese of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church at a ceremonial function at the St. Peter’s Cathedral here on Saturday.

The installation ceremony will begin with the holy mass to be consecrated by the outgoing bishop Youhanon Mar Chrysostum at 7.15 a.m. on Saturday. The Church head, Cardinal Baselius Cleemis Catholicos, will lead the installation service. Various bishops of the Church will be co-celebrants.