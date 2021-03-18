New bird and butterfly species spotted at Shendurney

Annual faunal survey yields more sightings at sanctuary

The annual faunal survey of the Shendurney Wildlife Sanctuary has resulted in sightings of five new birds and three new butterflies for the first time in the biodiversity hotspot.

The four-day endeavour undertaken by the Forest Department in association with the Travancore Natural History Society a few days ago witnessed 10 teams of experts recording the presence of 187 butterfly, 167 bird, 49 odonate, and 43 spider species in the 171 sq. km. sanctuary.

Kattalapara, Kallar, Rockwood, Umayar Pandimotta, Alwarkuruchi, Idimuzghangan, Rosemala and Darbhakulam were the base camps selected for the survey.

While the sanctuary is considered a haven for birds, as many as 127 species were sighted at Umayar, while the survey in Darbhakulam led to the recording of 65 species. The additions to the bird fauna were Jerdon’s bush lark Mirafra affinis, White browed fantailed flycatcher Rhipidura aureola, Wire tailed swallow Hirundo smithii, Greater spotted eagle Clanga clanga, and Grey-breasted prinia Prinia hodgsonii.

Besides, three other bird species — Chestnut-winged cuckoo Clamator coromandus, Banded bay cuckoo Cacomantis sonneratii, and Grey bellied cuckoo Cacomantis passserius — suspected to be present in the region have also been sighted. The State bird, Great Indian hornbill Buceros bicornis, was sighted at most of the camps.

The additions to the butterfly checklist in Shendurney were Small cupid Chilades parrhasius, Hampson’s hedgeblue Acytolepis lilacea, and Broad tailed royal Creon cleobis. The sanctuary is the abode of several endemic butterflies, including Red-disc bush brown, Malabar raven, Malabar banded swallowtail, and Travancore evening brown, while rare ones such as Madras ace, Sahyadri rosy oakblue, Golden tree-flitter, and Tamil dartlet were also spotted. While Kallar recorded 126 species, as many as 103 butterfly species were found at Rosemala.

As many as 21 mammal species, including Brown palm civet, Indian civet, Smooth coated otter, Brown mongoose, dhole, tigers, elephants, leopards, gaurs and sambar deer, were also found.

B. Sajeev Kumar, Wildlife Warden, Shendurney Wildlife Sanctuary, who inaugurated the survey, said the findings would be compiled for revising the management plan for the sanctuary.