New Auxiliary Bishop for Thrissur Archdiocese consecrated

THRISSUR: Fr. Tony Neelankavil was consecrated Auxiliary Bishop of Thrissur Archdiocese by Archbishop Andrews Thazhath at an elaborate ceremony at the Lourdes’ Metropolitan Cathedral here on Saturday.

More than 40 Bishops, hundreds of priests and nuns and thousands of lay persons were present when Fr. Tony was made the third Auxiliary Bishop of Thrissur Archdiocese. Former Archbishop Mar Jacob Thoomkuzhy and outgoing Auxiliary Bishop Raphael Thattil were co-celebrants of the ceremony. Archbishop M. Susapakiam delivered the homily.

The ceremonies began when Archbishop Thazhath and co-celebrants reached the venue in a procession. After reading out the appointment letter, the Auxiliary Bishop-designate paid tributes to holy relics.

He was made to wear the Crosier (ceremonial staff) and Mitre (ceremonial hat) by Archbishop Thazhath at the end of the rites. A Holy Mass led by the new Bishop followed. A 150-member choir sang the hymns during the Mass.

Along with thousands of devotes, 100-odd chronic patients attended the ceremonies in wheelchairs.

Supreme Court Judge Justice Kurian Joseph inaugurated the felicitation meeting. On the occasion, Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar inaugurated a project under which houses will be constructed for economically backward families.

Son of Chevalier N.A. Ouseph, a retired English professor of St. Thomas College, Thrissur, and Mary, Mar. Tony Neelankavil was Rector of Marymatha Major Seminary, Thrissur.