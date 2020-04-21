New asymptomatic cases keep State on its toes

COVID-19 has been surprising Kerala at every turn.

The curious case of how Kerala continued to have new positive cases on a daily basis though the 28-day quarantine period of those who came to Kerala on the last international flight (on March 22) was long past over continues to puzzle many. On Tuesday, 13 of 19 persons tested positive had come from abroad.

Is this because of a longer incubation period (the period between a person getting an infection till the time he develops clinical symptoms)? But an incubation period longer than the usual 14 days (the longest being 24 days) has been observed only in 1% of the patients globally. “The new cases are all people who have been asymptomatic all along, past their quarantine period often, but are now being discovered as COVID-19 patients purely by accident. Their RT-PCR samples show viral RNA, but they are healthy, past the infective stage and are not expected to be contagious,” a senior public health consultant told The Hindu.

“It is just the remnants of viral RNA strands which are being picked up by the PCR test. The duration of the contagious period is usually eight days, which begin two days before the symptoms start. In these asymptomatic cases, the concept of incubation period has no meaning because they do not develop symptoms at all,” he added.

A chunk of the patients who came from abroad never developed any symptoms but they were in home quarantine and not in the community. Some of them might be accidentally discovered later, usually when they go to hospital to treat some other illness (common cold or fever).

Health officials unravelled the mystery when in Kannur the elderly father in a family first tested positive. On enquiry, it was revealed that his son had recently returned from abroad, but completed home quarantine and never developed any symptoms. The son later tested positive.

Similar cases

“Similar cases are being discovered now. It is when one of the family members develop symptoms – often the elderly -- that we discover that an asymptomatic case had been there all along,” the official said.

An analysis of the clinical features of 183 patients in the State by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority reveals that up to 20% of the cases in the State were asymptomatic. The clinical features displayed by the patients in Kerala have been mild. Even though fever has been the most common symptom, less than 50% have reported with fever.

The low mortality rate amongst Kerala’s patients should be read against the fact that most of whom are young and have come from abroad. The proportion of patients over 60 years in the State is roughly 2%.

“They are asymptomatic because viral multiplication is low in their system, which naturally makes them less infective. In Kerala’s case, these people were in quarantine and their contagious period was over before they were released,” he added.

Though unlikely, only a viral culture or subgenomic mRNA sequencing (both of which can be done only in NIV) can finally decide if these patients might be infective