New approach lighting system in Thiruvananthapuram airport

An aircraft lands using the Approach Lighting System commisssioned at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An advanced Category -1 Approach Lighting System (ALS) was commissioned on Runway 32 in the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to improve the safety during aircraft landings in all weather conditions.

An approach lighting system consists of a series of strategically placed lights extending outward from the approach end of a runway. It serves as a guide to pilots of incoming aircraft and plays a crucial role, especially during bad weather, in guaranteeing safe landings, said the airport authorities.

The advantage of the new ALS is that it allows pilots to safely land even if the visibility is down to 550 meters. This reduces the chances of approaching aircraft having to be diverted due to poor visibility when the weather is bad.