New apartments a fresh nightmare for residents of erstwhile P&T Colony

Dhanalakshmi S., a 37-year-old autorickshaw driver, says she had a bad feeling about her new home, a three-storey apartment complex at Mundamveli in West Kochi, from the very outset.

She was among the 77 families from P&T Colony, located on the banks of the Perandoor canal near Kadavanthra, who moved into the apartments built by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) in January this year. The relocation marked the fulfilment of a longstanding demand of the families who had to be shifted to relief camps every time during heavy rain.

“Things started falling apart pretty soon. Initially, a washbasin collapsed, followed by a fan. Then switches began to pass minor shocks, and sewage water from the floor above started seeping into the apartment below. A few apartments even started leaking in the rain. I tried to reassure myself thinking that it was just a minor blip,” said Ms. Dhanalakshmi.

But the cloudburst-like rainfall that hit the city on Tuesday washed away all her optimism as almost all apartment owners started to complain of leakage, bringing back the nightmare of flooding from her P&T Colony days.

“It was even worse. At the colony, we knew people in the neighbourhood and could take refuge there for a day or two if needed. With the allotment of the apartment, we may not be considered eligible for any benefits in the future. It was better to grant us as little as half-a-cent where we could have built our own small houses with some assistance under the LIFE Mission,” said Ms. Dhanalakshmi. As the rain intensified and so did the leak, she was forced to return to her mentally-challenged mother and 14-year-old autistic son, foregoing her income for the day.

Sumesh C.P., another resident, was left to face the ire of fellow residents in his capacity as the president of the apartment association. “Sitting inside the apartment is almost like being out in the open during the rain. A fortnight ago, GCDA officials turned up and did some leak-proofing of sorts atop the third floor, which has proved to be of little use. If things are not addressed before the onset of the monsoon, we will launch a strike in front of the GCDA office and will carry even bedridden family members, braving the rain,” he said.

GCDA Chairman K. Chandran Pillai admitted that the residents’ concerns about the steel structure were genuine. A meeting convened on Tuesday decided to rectify the problems at the earliest. “We have asked officials to list out the technical details for rectification by the company that constructed the building. We will also take the opinion of experts before carrying out the rectification works,” he said.