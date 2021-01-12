New anti-corruption scheme to be launched on Jan. 26

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

12 January 2021 01:34 IST

Public can record complaints before a notified authority

The government will launch the Corruption-free Kerala programme on the occasion of the Republic Day on January 26, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. The scheme is meant to encourage the public to provide confidential information regarding corrupt activities.

He was speaking while laying the foundation stone of the Crime Branch and Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB) complexes in Poonthura through videoconference on Monday.

According to Mr. Vijayan, the programme announced on January 1 is envisaged in such a way that the public can record their complaints before a notified authority. The complaints received by the authority will be investigated after being scrutinised by senior police officials.

The five-storey Vigilance complex, spread over 75,000 sq ft, will bring together five offices of the VACB that currently function from various parts of the State capital. The Crime Branch complex will become a four-storey building with an area of 34,500 sq ft.

Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran, V.S. Sivakumar, MLA, State Police Chief Loknath Behera, VACB Director Sudesh Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (Crime) S. Sreejith, Inspector General (IG), VACB, H. Venkatesh and IG, Crimes, Gopesh Agarwal were among those who participated in the function.