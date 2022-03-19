New alliance of right-wing parties in State: Kanam

Communist Party of India State Secretary Kanam Rajendran has said that a new alliance is coming up in the political scenario of the State.

Speaking at a meet-the-press programme at the Press Club here on Saturday, Mr. Rajendran said a new alliance of right-wing parties, including the allies of the United Democratic Front, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Social Democratic Party of India, was rising to oppose development in the State.

Agitations against the K-Rail project were being organised by the new alliance and such a tendency was dangerous, Mr. Rajendran said. However, the Left Democratic Front would fight against the collective with the support of the public, he added.

When a government was trying to execute a project for the overall development of a State, the Opposition parties had the right to criticise its drawbacks, Mr. Rajendran said. But as many as 19 elected MPs of the Opposition submitted a memorandum to the Centre against the project, Mr. Rajendran said adding that such a stance was detrimental to the development of the State.

Now the Opposition was trying to use the opportunity to make an alliance with the BJP, he said.

When told that the agitation of the people was not under the aegis of any political party, Mr. Rajendran said some misguided persons were agitating against the SilverLine project.

“They will agree to the project once they are convinced about it,” Mr. Rajendran said adding that the government would address the concerns of those who would lose their land and property for the project.

CPI State assistant secretary Sathyan Mokery and district secretary Vijayan Cherukara accompanied Mr. Rajendran.