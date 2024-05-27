ADVERTISEMENT

New algal species discovered in Western Ghats

Published - May 27, 2024 08:33 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

Oedocladium sahyadricum discovered in the natural forests of Kumbhavurutty region in Kollam. This is the first time a species in the Oedocladium category has been recorded in Kerala

The Hindu Bureau

A picture of Oedocladium sahyadricum, the new algal species found at Kumbhavurutty forests in Kollam.

A group of phycologists from the Department of Botany at Catholicate College in Pathanamthitta has discovered a new algal species in the Western Ghats.

The team, including Merin Grace Jiji, Binoy T. Thomas, and Thomas V.P., found the species Oedocladium sahyadricum in the natural forests of Kumbhavurutty region in Kollam district. The name ‘sahyadricum’ refers to the Western Ghats, also known as Sahyadri, which is rich in plant diversity and provides ideal conditions for the growth of terrestrial microalgae. This discovery has been published in Taiwania, an International Journal of Biodiversity.

The researchers identified the species by its unique features, such as being dioecious and terrestrial, having a superior operculum, and possessing ellipsoid oogonium and oospore.

The alga was found as a thin mat of elongated strands on damp soil. The species, which looks like moss protonema, is velvety green but turns yellowish-green as it matures. Rainy weather is likely needed for its abundant growth.

This is the first time a species in the Oedocladium category has been recorded in Kerala. The researchers note that Kerala, part of the Western Ghats, is still not well-studied for soil green filamentous algae.

“Species of Oedocladium have potential practical applications in medicine, agriculture, and in the production of a natural pigment, astaxanthin, which is well-documented for its unique biological activities and health benefits,” said Binoy Thomas, one of the researchers.

Algae play a significant role in ecosystems and have enormous economic importance in the world market, from high-value products to wastewater treatment, he added.

