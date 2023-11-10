ADVERTISEMENT

New adventure tourism site opened in Wayanad

November 10, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Wayanad District Collector Renu Raj and Sub Collector R. Sreelakshmi inaugurating ‘Priyadarshini Hikes’, an adventure tourism project at Kunhome near Mananthavady in Wayanad on Friday by plucking tea leaves along with workers of the plantation. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Priyadarshini Tea Estate, the second largest tribal settlement in Asia, in association with En Ooru charitable society, launched ‘Priyadarshini Hikes’, an adventure tourism project, at Kunhome near Mananthavady in Wayanad on Friday.

The project under the Wayanad district administration has been set up on 100 acres of tea estate near the Kumkichira Museum near Kunhome.

The project was aimed at making available the benefits of tourism industry at the grassroots level, said Wayanad Sub Collector R. Sreelakshmi.

Adventure tourism activities such as trekking, cycling, and hiking had been set up, while a zip line, children’s park, cafeteria, and a garden would be set up soon, she added. A hut has been readied on the hilltop to watch the scenic beauty of the tea estate.

“We have submitted a proposal to the Tribal Development department to expand the project to tap the tourism potential of the site,” said Ms. Sreelakshmi.

District Collector Renu Raj inaugurated the project on Friday by plucking tea leaves along with the workers of the plantation.

