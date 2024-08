New ADM assumes charge

Asha C. Abraham assumed charge as Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Alappuzha district on Saturday. Before the appointment, Ms. Abraham served as ADM in Ernakulam. She had previously worked in Alappuzha as deputy collector (disaster management).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.