New Additional Divisional Railway Manager for Thiruvananthapuram

January 11, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Viji M.R., Additional DRM, Thiruvananthapuram

Viji M.R. has taken charge as Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) of the Thiruvananthapuram division here on Thursday. Ms. Viji is a 1998 batch Indian Railway Accounts Service officer and began her career in Southern Railway as Assistant Divisional Finance Manager (ADFM) in Thiruvananthapuram Division. A BHMS degree holder, she is a native of Thiruvananthapuram. Prior to joining as ADRM, she was the Financial Advisor/General at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Perambur.

Her previous assignments include Senior Divisional Finance Manager, Thiruvananthapuram Division; Deputy Financial Advisor and Chief Administrative Officer in the Construction Organisation, Southern Railway; and Director of Postal Accounts (Telecommunications) in the Department of Telecommunications, Kerala Circle.

