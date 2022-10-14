New 240-MW hydel project proposed in Idukki district

ADVERTISEMENT
The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is actively pursuing the possibility of building a new, 240MW hydroelectric project in Idukki district, eyeing peak-hour power generation.
The Letchmi Hydroelectric Scheme, planned in the Devikulam taluk, is estimated to cost ₹1,630 crore and will involve the construction of an 80-metre-high concrete gravity dam across Letchmi Ar, a tributary of the Mudirapuzha in the Periyar basin.
The director board of the State-run power utility, which met on September 28, has reportedly given the go-ahead for the scheme by clearing a pre-feasibility report prepared by the Chief Engineer (Civil-Investigation and Construction-Central).
''The proposed Letchmi hydro electric project is envisaged to enhance the peak-hour generation by utilising the inflow from Mudirapuzha and its tributary Letchmi Ar, Sevenmalai Ar, and also by diverting the inflow of upper Rajamalayar, a tributary of Pooyamkutty river,'' an October 10 order issued by the KSEB said.
From the perspective of peak-hour generation, the scheme will have an installed capacity of 2x120 MW (240 MW) with an annual generation of 347 million units (MU).
Approximately, 385.8 hectares of land would be required for the project, including a submergence area of 352 hectares, the KSEB order said.
According to the pre-feasibility report, construction could be taken up in two phases: phase I would involve building a 6.8-km diversion tunnel and phase II would involve the construction of the dam, an underground power house, and allied works.
The levelised tariff has been worked out at ₹4.55 per unit. The tariff in the first year of commercial operation has been pegged at ₹5.67 per unit.
The KSEB has announced plans for the 800-MW 'Idukki Golden Jubilee Extension Scheme'—a second power station for the Idukki power project—and a 200-MW extension scheme for the Sabarigiri hydel project in Pathanamthitta district.