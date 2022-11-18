  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New ₹1.23-crore dialysis unit at IID, Pulayanarkotta

November 18, 2022 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has issued orders giving administrative sanction to set up a new haemodialysis unit at ₹1.23 crore at the Indian Institute of Diabetes (IID) at Pulayanarkotta, an official release has said.

The five-bed modern dialysis unit is being set up in the in-patient block at IID as part of establishing more dialysis facilities for end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients.

All steps were being taken to set up the unit without delay, the statement said.

The department was already in the process of establishing more dialysis facilities to cater to the increasing burden of ESRD patients in the State. Haemodialysis facilities were available at 98 hospitals under the Health department across the State, apart from the facilities available at the Medical Colleges, the statement said.

Efforts were also on to increase the number of units or increase the dialysis shifts per unit. Free Peritoneal dialysis facility (that can be done at home by the patients ) was being offered through Health Service hospitals in all districts except Idukki and Pathanamthitta and the programme also had many takers, it said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.