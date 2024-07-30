Nevin’s body brought to Thiruvananthapuram

The body of Nevin Dalvin, one of the three UPSC aspirants who drowned in the basement of a coaching centre in New Delhi, was brought to Thiruvananthapuram on a late night flight on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty was present at the Thiruvananthapuram airport with Nevin’s relatives.

Nevin, 28, is the son of Dalvin Suresh, a retired police officer, and former college professor T. S. Lancelet of Thachottukavu, Thirumala.

Nevin and two others, Shreya Yadav and Tania Soni, died after they were trapped in the flooded basement of the coaching centre, Rau’s IAS Study Circle.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.