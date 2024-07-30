ADVERTISEMENT

Nevin’s body brought to Thiruvananthapuram

Published - July 30, 2024 12:21 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The body of Nevin Dalvin, one of the three UPSC aspirants who drowned in the basement of a coaching centre in New Delhi, was brought to Thiruvananthapuram on a late night flight on Monday.

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty was present at the Thiruvananthapuram airport with Nevin’s relatives.

Nevin, 28, is the son of Dalvin Suresh, a retired police officer, and former college professor T. S. Lancelet of Thachottukavu, Thirumala.

Nevin and two others, Shreya Yadav and Tania Soni, died after they were trapped in the flooded basement of the coaching centre, Rau’s IAS Study Circle.

