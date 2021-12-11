Never aware of reappointment, says Kannur varsity VC

Gopinath Ravindran says nothing illegal

Kannur University Vice Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran has said he was never aware of his reappointment until it was known through the media and it is up to the Governor to explain about his reappointment.

Prof. Ravindran said here on Saturday that he had sent the joining letter after the appointment order was sent to him from the Chancellor’s office and anything more was pure speculation.

“There is nothing wrong with the reappointment. It may be for the first time in Kerala, but everywhere in other universities reappointments have been made,” he said. “There is nothing illegal about the reappointment.”

Prof. Ravindran said he had no knowledge of his reappointment as he had left for Delhi after his term was over. He would not comment further as it was a matter for the court to consider.

Senate member Premachandran Keezhoth and academic counsellor Shino P. Jose had challenged the reappointment of Prof. Ravindran in the Kerala High Court.

A controversy has erupted with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan conveying his annoyance in a letter to the Chief Minister that the decision to reappoint Prof. Ravindran was “against his better judgement”.

Menwhile, the Kerala Students Union staged protest by pasting a poster in front of the residence of Vice Chancellor.

KSU district president P. Muhammad Shammas said the Vice Chancellor should resign in the wake of the Governor’s remarks. If he refused, the KSU would continue its protest until he stepped down.