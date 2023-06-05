Neutraceuticals centre to come up at Life Sciences Park

June 05, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A Centre of Excellence in Neutraceuticals will be set up at the Life Sciences Park at Thonnakkal, it was decided at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Monday.

The research and industry interface division of the centre, which will start functioning soon, will be entrusted with the Kerala State Council for Science and Technology under the State Science and Technology department. The Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation will be in charge of the Neutra enterprises division.

Five acres of land will be set aside at the Life Sciences Park for setting up the Neutraceuticals Centre. Necessary laboratory facilities for the R&D division will be arranged at a building of the Institute of Advanced Virology for the time being. The government is also preparing a list of possible partners who can work as research and industry interface.

Climatic conditions, availability of raw materials and availability of trained industry personnel are cited to be the reasons why the government thinks that Kerala can gain ground in the nutraceutical industry.