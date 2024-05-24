GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Neurointervention facilities introduced at MCH

Published - May 24, 2024 08:45 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Neurointerventional procedures have been introduced at the Neurology department at Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital, making it a comprehensive stroke care centre, a press release issued by the office of the Health Minister on Friday said.

The department is also offering two years fellowship in neurointerventional procedures, the statement said.

Interventional neurology offers minimally invasive treatment for disorders of the blood vessels in the head, neck and spine. Various neurointerventional procedures can treat stroke, brain aneurysms, cerebral artery stenosis etc. However, neurointervention may not be suitable for all patients.

Neurointerventional procedures use small incisions, rather than opening up the skull or the spinal column, through which catheters can be inserted through blood vessels, using image-guiding techniques to specific locations in the brain or spine.

Mechanical thrombectomy, an endovascular technique for removing blood clots from the brain after an ischemic stroke; cerebral angiography; decompressive craniectomy and carotid endarterectomy, a procedure to remove plaque build-up from carotid arteries are the other add-ons that the comprehensive stroke care centre at MCH is now equipped to perform, the statement said. A 12-bed stroke ICU has also been set up.

