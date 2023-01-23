ADVERTISEMENT

Network mooted to develop Malayalam as language of knowledge

January 23, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government will establish a Kerala Language Network (KLN) to undertake various initiatives for developing Malayalam as a language of knowledge. The endeavour aims at fostering the classical language through various measures such as creating knowledge texts in Malayalam.

The announcement was made by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in his policy address at the Legislative Assembly on Monday. The plan, which had been proposed by the Shyam B. Menon-chaired Commission for Reforms in Higher Education, will focus on promoting Malayalam to achieve the State’s aspirations of becoming a knowledge society.

KLN, which will likely be overseen by the Kerala Sahitya Academy, will coordinate a Translation Mission to create and translate knowledge texts in Malayalam, a Language Technology Mission to develop language processing, artificial intelligence, speech synthesis and machine translation tools for Malayalam, and a study of the indigenous languages of Kerala.

Mr. Khan also stressed the government’s efforts to preserve the democratic, secular and inclusive nature of the higher education sector. While the sector has had notable achievements including creditable National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) gradings for various institutions, the government felt much needs to be done to make Kerala a destination of higher education, he added.

Curricula revamp

The Higher Education department has been preparing novel academic programmes and has also launched steps to revamp the curricula for higher education courses. The Higher Education Curriculum Framework will be formulated by the Kerala State Higher Education Council for the purpose, the Governor said.

