The Nettur Petti or aada petti is a handcrafted, ornamental box created by traditional craftsmen in Kerala. The petti derives its name from Nettur, a place that now exists both in Ernakulam and Kannur districts in Kerala and also in Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu. It is usually made from teak, rosewood, jack and wild jack,

The Nettur petti is often made with brass embellishments and its lid is shaped like the roof of a traditional house in Kerala. It was once used as a jewellery safe box by the royals and the wealthy. With the advent of metal cupboards, safes and lockers, the Nettur petti fell into disuse and many families discarded it as junk.

But today, it has regained pride of a place as an artefact.

