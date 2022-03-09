Netherlands to collaborate with Technopark firm

To provide traffic and transport solutions

The Dutch Embassy in India will work closely with the Technopark- based ARS T&TT India to develop traffic and transport solutions for Indian cities based on sustainable technologies, it was decided at a meeting between Dutch Ambassador to India Marten van den Berg and representatives of the company here on Wednesday.

The technology partner for Thiruvananthapuram Smart City Traffic Management and Enforcement systems, the company welcomed a panel of Dutch delegates which also included Joost Geijer, The Economic Counsellor, Embassy New Delhi, Luit-Jan Dijkhuis, Senior Policy Officer, Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management and Heine Lageveen, Deputy Consul General.

During the discussion, the team from ARS T&TT explained how European technology and solutions were tailored for the needs of Indian traffic and transport. They also pointed out that transfer of cutting-edge technology and higher quality solutions to meet the growing infrastructure maturity in India had scope for further cooperation. The delegation agreed that traffic and transport solutions have a distinct role in solving global climate change and affirmed their cooperation on various green initiatives.

The delegation was greeted by the team from ARS T&TT led by Manesh V.S, Managing Director.