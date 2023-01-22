Net Zero Carbon Kerala campaign begins

January 22, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Net Zero Carbon Kerala campaign, part of Navakeralam action plan, has started in the district.

Haritha Keralam Mission will be in charge of the campaign and its guidelines were released by District Collector Afsana Parveen. “Greenhouse gases, including carbon dioxide, that enter the atmosphere in excess will cause global warming and thereby climate change. ‘Net Zero Emissions’ means achieving a balance between the greenhouse gases produced and those taken out. The government aims to declare the State as ‘Net Zero Carbon Kerala’ by 2050,” said Ms Parveen.

The campaign will be implemented in 11 panchayats of the district first. The five-year campaign will be completed in three phases: short term, medium term, and long term. Effective implementation of green protocol, scientific treatment of organic and inorganic wastes, agriculture, water conservation, energy conservation, regulation of public and private vehicular traffic and extension of pachathuruthu (green island) will be undertaken for net zero emission in the first phase.

Panchayats will be divided into units and a panchayat-level organising committee and a technical committee will be formed to conduct the campaign.