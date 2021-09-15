Net connectivity to be ensured in tribal areas

Thiruvananthapuram

15 September 2021 23:10 IST

Govt. land on lease to set up towers

The State Cabinet has initiated administrative steps to ensure Internet connectivity in interior tribal areas to facilitate online education.

The Cabinet on Wednesday decided that land, maximum five cents, in possession of government departments, local self-government institutions, or government institutions will be given on lease for setting up telecom towers. The authority for giving the land on lease will be with the head of the institution which is located on the land. The land will be leased for an annual rent of ₹5,000.

No lump sum or rent will be charged for drawing cables through poles of the Kerala State Electricity Board or those owned by the Local Self-Government or Public Works Departments for providing Net connections. Permissions for setting up towers or drawing cables from Local Self-Government or Public Works officials will be deemed granted after a stipulated period of time.

Road digging

Permission will be given to dig roads during the monsoon to lay optical fibre cables for ensuring Net connectivity. If permission of the Forest Department is needed, it will be investigated and given within three days.